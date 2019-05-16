The Latest: Wish for man facing execution: Meal for homeless

NASHVILLE — The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Tennessee man who suffocated his wife (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The Nashville church where a Tennessee death row inmate is an ordained elder is honouring the man’s last wish by planning a community meal for the homeless.

Inmate Don Johnson’s attorneys say that rather than request a special last meal, he asked supporters to provide a meal to a homeless person. Johnson is scheduled to be executed Thursday evening for suffocating his wife in 1984 at a camping centre he managed in Memphis.

Johnson’s wish was inspired by another death row inmate whose request to have a pizza delivered to a homeless person prompted people across the country to deliver pizzas to homeless shelters.

A vigil ahead of the inmate’s scheduled execution is planned at the Riverside Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church. The church is collecting grocery gift cards for a meal for the homeless next week.

___

12:30 a.m.

A man convicted of killing his wife decades ago at a camping centre he managed in Memphis is set for execution in Tennessee.

Sixty-eight-year-old inmate Don Johnson is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening for the 1984 suffocation death of his wife, Connie.

Johnson would be the fourth person executed in Tennessee since August, barring a last-minute stay. The last two inmates executed in Tennessee chose the electric chair, saying they believed it offered a quicker and less painful death than the state’s default method, a three-drug lethal injection.

Gov. Bill Lee declined clemency requests for Johnson from religious leaders including the president of the worldwide Seventh-day Adventist Church, of which Johnson is a member.

Alabama is also scheduled to carry out a lethal injection Thursday evening .

The Associated Press