Loading articles...

Teens who thought they were smoking pot overdose on unknown substance, saved by police

Last Updated May 16, 2019 at 10:49 am EDT

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

Halton Regional police say two officers helped reverse an apparent overdose by two teens who thought they were smoking marijuana.

They say they responded to a call for two unconscious 18-year-old men outside a home in Milton around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The officers gave them naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Police say the teens assumed they were smoking cannabis but lost consciousness and began having seizures.

A neighbour saw the incident and called 911.

An investigation is ongoing and what drugs the teens smoked have yet to be identified.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.