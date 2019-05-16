Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Statistics Canada reports Manufacturing sales up 2.1 per cent in March
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2019 9:00 am EDT
A worker welds steel at George Third & Son Steel Fabricators and Erectors, in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales increased 2.1 per cent to $58.0 billion in March, boosted by the transportation equipment, petroleum and coal product, and primary metal industries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales increased 2.1 per cent to $58.0 billion in March, boosted by the transportation equipment, petroleum and coal product, and primary metal industries.
Economists had expected a 1.1 per cent increase for the month, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Sales were up in 12 of 21 industries, representing 56.4 per cent of the Canadian manufacturing sector.
Sales of transportation equipment increased 4.5 per cent to $11.1 billion in March, helped by a 6.5 per cent increase in motor vehicle sales.
The petroleum and coal product industry reported sales rose 8.2 per cent to $6.2 billion, while primary metal sales climbed 5.3 per cent to $4.4 billion.
Overall manufacturing sales rose 1.6 per cent in volume terms.