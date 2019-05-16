Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Senators in Brazil pass forced rehab for drug users
by Marcelo Silva De Sousa, The Associated Press
Posted May 16, 2019 7:38 pm EDT
FILE- In this May 3, 2019 file photo, Brasil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony to commemorate Diplomat Day, at the Itamarty Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro canceled a trip to New York Friday, May 3, 2019, after several companies pulled out of an event where he was to be honored. In April, the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce named Bolsonaro 2019 Person of the Year, inviting him to take part in a gala dinner in New York the following month. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s Senate approved a series of drug policy changes Wednesday designed to toughen penalties for traffickers and require users to undergo rehabilitation at private or religious centres, acting ahead of a Supreme Court decision on the decriminalization of marijuana consumption and possession.
The bill would raise to eight years from five the minimum penalty for traffickers who lead criminal organizations. In addition, it would reinforce the role of therapeutic communities that in Brazil often are linked to religious institutions, which can receive private donations and public funding to support their activities.
The legislation has the approval of the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who must sign the measure for it to become law.