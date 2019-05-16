Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Romania sets steep fines for drivers of ride-haling services
by The Associated Press
Posted May 16, 2019 10:55 am EDT
BUCHAREST, Romania — The Romanian government has issued an emergency decree ramping up steep fines for drivers of ride-hailing services like Uber and Taxify.
The decree taking effect Thursday fines drivers transporting people in their car without a valid taxi license up to $1,175 (1,050 euros) already from the first offence. Previously, drivers were fined only after repeated offences.
The change, which could amount to a virtual ban for the ride-hailing services, comes in response to months of protests by taxi drivers.
Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Suciu was quoted by local media as saying that the decree seeks to curb “transport piracy” and that new laws would soon establish a legal framework for the operations of Uber and similar companies.
A protest against the new regulations is planned to be held Sunday.