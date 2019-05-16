Return home delayed once again for 650 Parliament residents

Residents of 650 Parliament in St. James Town are learning there is still no firm date for their return home following a devastating fire last year.

A massive six-alarm electrical fire displaced some 1,500 residents of the building last August. At first, it was thought people would be allowed to return by June of this year. However, in March the buliding’s management said it would be August before anyone returned home.

In the latest update issued on Thursday, management says “re-occupancies won’t likely occur until Fall 2019 at earliest.”

“Given the unprecedented damage sustained by the building and the massive repair effort required, we can not confidently (or accurately) provide an expected re-occupancy date at this time,” read a statement to tenants from the building’s management.

The reason for the delay is likely due to the fact repairs are not able to take place within resident’s units while their contents are in place. Management says a mid-June court date has now been scheduled to decide the best way to remove and return those contents while the necessary repair work is being done.

“We are asking the court to establish a fair procedure to remove and return the contents to residents and approve a potential offer of compensation for items damaged in the fire,” reads the update.

Back in March, management said over $20-million of an estimated $25- $30-million had been spent to fix all the damage to the building. As well, another $10-million has been spent to assist tenants since the fire.