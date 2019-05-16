QuickSketch: Liberal Premier Dwight Ball of Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A look at Dwight Ball, the newly re-elected Liberal premier of Newfoundland and Labrador:

Age: 62

Early years: Grew up in Deer Lake, a small town in western Newfoundland where his father worked in the forestry industry.

Education: Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Before politics: He franchised a pharmacy in his hometown of Deer Lake shortly after graduating, and later acquired another. He also operated a personal care home and retirement community for seniors, and served as president of the Canadian Pharmacists’ Association.

Political record: He had a bumpy start to his political career with two early local losses. But as Liberal leader he took the party back to power in 2015 after it had suffered three straight losses. He won re-election on Thursday by asking voters to stick with his government and trust him to lead them into a brighter future.

Family: Ball and his wife Sharon have one daughter, Jade and one granddaughter, Antonia. His lookalike brother Dean is mayor of Deer Lake.

Quote: “It’s important to me that our young people feel confident that they can pursue their goals in the province that we all love.” — April 17, the campaign’s first day.

The Canadian Press