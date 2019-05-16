Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Political hero's death overshadows Australian campaign
by Ss, The Associated Press
Posted May 16, 2019 6:30 pm EDT
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, eats a blueberry during a visit to markets in Sydney, Thursday, May 16, 2019. A federal election will be held in Australian on Saturday May 18, 2019. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s opposition leader says he wants to win elections on Saturday for his Australian political hero whose death overshadows the final days of campaigning.
The death of former Prime Minister Bob Hawke at his Sydney home on Thursday has turned the national focus to the legacy of his centre-left Labor Party government, which modernized the Australian economy from 1983 until 1991.
The immensely popular 89-year-old had given his imprimatur to opposition leader Bill Shorten, who opinion polls suggest is the favourite to win the election.
Shorten said on Friday that Hawke had given him his “blessing” when they last met at Hawke’s home last week.
Many commentators believe Hawke’s death at such a crucial time in the five-week campaign is a blow to the conservative Liberal Party-led coalition’s chances.