Officials in US, Europe charge 10 in malware attacks
by Eric Tucker, The Associated Press
Posted May 16, 2019 8:01 am EDT
FILE- This July 27, 2008, file photo shows a, LED-illuminated wireless router in Philadelphia. Officials from the United States and Europe are announcing charges against 10 people in connection with malicious software attacks that infected tens of thousands of computers and caused more than $100 million in financial losses.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
WASHINGTON — Officials from the United States and Europe are announcing criminal charges against 10 people in connection with malicious software attacks that infected tens of thousands of computers and caused more than $100 million in losses.
Officials say the malware enabled cyber criminals from Eastern Europe to take remote control of infected computers and siphon funds from victims’ bank accounts. They targeted companies and institutions across all sectors of American life, including a Washington law firm, a church in Texas and a furniture business in California.
Scott Brady is the top federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the case is being filed.
He told The Associated Press the case stands out as a model of international co-operation.
Some of the defendants are in custody and face prosecution abroad. The U.S. will seek extradition of others.