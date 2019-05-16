Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NYPD used Woody Harrelson photo to find lookalike beer thief
by The Associated Press
Posted May 16, 2019 5:15 pm EDT
NEW YORK — A report says the New York Police Department used a photo of Woody Harrelson in its facial recognition program in an attempt to identify a beer thief who looked like the actor.
Georgetown University’s Center on Privacy and Technology highlighted the April 2017 episode in a report Thursday on what it says are flawed practices in law enforcement’s use of facial recognition.
The report says Harrelson’s photo produced several possible matches, and contributed to one arrest. Harrelson’s photo was used because security footage was too pixelated.
The NYPD says facial recognition is only a means of producing leads and that no one has been arrested because of a facial match alone.
The Georgetown report says facial recognition has helped the NYPD crack about 2,900 cases in more than five years of using the technology.
The Associated Press
