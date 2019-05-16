Nova Scotia woman stabbed, man killed during Appalachian Trail hike

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Police in Virginia say a Nova Scotia woman was injured and a man from Oklahoma was killed during a knife attack on the Appalachian Trail.

James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Mass., is charged with murder and assault with intent to commit murder.

Wythe County Chief Deputy Charles Foster says 43-year-old Ronald Sanchez Jr. was found dead early Saturday morning, about 100 yards from where the suspect was arrested.

Foster did not have the name of the injured woman, but said it was his understanding that she was from Nova Scotia.

He said she had called 911 to say she had been beaten and stabbed, and played dead until her attacker left.

Foster said the injured woman had to run for about six miles before she found someone to help her.

The FBI has taken over the case, but so far has not released the woman’s name.

The Canadian Press