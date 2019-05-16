Mueller probe lawyer does jury duty stint in NYC

NEW YORK — One of Robert Mueller’s top lieutenants has returned to private life only to get another legal assignment as a juror in a slip-and-fall case.

Andrew Weissman was picked for a New York City jury at a civil trial involving a woman’s claim against a food market where she fell. A lawyer involved in the case said a verdict Thursday awarded the plaintiff about $50,000.

Weissman is a veteran federal prosecutor drafted by Mueller to play a prominent role in the special counsel’s investigation of Russian interference into the 2016 election. Weissman told The Associated Press that he never expected to get picked for the jury but called it a “great experience.”

Supporters of Republican President Donald Trump have accused Weissman of being biased against the president.

The Associated Press