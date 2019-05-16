Liberal MPP Des Rosiers resigns Ottawa seat for private sector job

The ranks of the Liberal party at Queen’s Park just got a little thinner.

Nathalie Des Rosiers has announced she will step down as the MPP for Ottawa-Vanier after being appointed the next principal of Massey College in Toronto. Her resignation takes effect June 30.

“I am humbled and honoured to follow in the footsteps of the great Heads of College, who have led it over the years,” Des Rosiers said in a statement released by the college. “Massey College is a jewel of the Canadian academic and intellectual scene and I am very excited to be part of its ongoing fabulous journey.”

Des Rosiers succeeds Hugh Segal, who has held the position since July 1st, 2014.

Des Rosiers is a former dean of common law at the University of Ottawa and was first elected to the legislature in a 2016 byelection.

Her news comes just days after another Ontario Liberal, Marie-France Lalonde, announced she wants to run in the October federal election in the riding of Orleans that she now represents provincially.

Lalonde and Des Rosiers were two of just seven Liberals elected in last year’s Ontario election in which the party went from a majority government to not having enough seats for official party status in the legislature.

Lalonde had been considering running for the Ontario Liberal leadership before her announcement, and Des Rosiers was also rumoured to have been mulling a leadership bid.