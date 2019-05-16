Police seek 3 suspects after dog stolen in east end

Three suspects are being sought after a dog that was tied up outside of an east end store was stolen on Tuesday.

The 10-year-old Siberian Husky mix named Charlie was taken from the Armoth and Danforth avenues area at around 5:30 p.m., after its owner briefly went inside a Value Village store.

Three suspects, two men and a woman, are being sought.

They are described as:

Suspect 1: White male with tanned skin, around 30-years-old, five foot ten, with light buggy eyes and long hair in a ponytail. He was wearing track pants, and missing some teeth.

Suspect 2: White male around 30-years-old with a round face and husky build. He had pale skin, short brown hair, and was wearing heavy rimmed glasses.

Suspect 3: White female, around 30-years-old with brown hair in a pony tail. She was pulling a metal shopping cart with floral print on the inside.

Police released grainy security images of the suspects (below).

If you know anything contact police.