Loading articles...

Police seek 3 suspects after dog stolen in east end

Last Updated May 16, 2019 at 9:17 am EDT

Three suspects are being sought after a dog that was tied up outside of an east end store was stolen on Tuesday.

The 10-year-old Siberian Husky mix named Charlie was taken from the Armoth and Danforth avenues area at around 5:30 p.m., after its owner briefly went inside a Value Village store.

Three suspects, two men and a woman, are being sought.

They are described as:

  • Suspect 1: White male with tanned skin, around 30-years-old, five foot ten, with light buggy eyes and long hair in a ponytail. He was wearing track pants, and missing some teeth.
  • Suspect 2: White male around 30-years-old with a round face and husky build. He had pale skin, short brown hair, and was wearing heavy rimmed glasses.
  • Suspect 3: White female, around 30-years-old with brown hair in a pony tail. She was pulling a metal shopping cart with floral print on the inside.

 

Police released grainy security images of the suspects (below).

If you know anything contact police.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

whoknows?

Poor Charlie. Hanging out with the underbellies of society. Get home soon.

May 16, 2019 at 9:41 am
G F

The suspects sound like 3 of Downtown under the Gardiner’s finest…..Ponytails, missing teeth….Shopping carts in tow….
Can you imagine the haggling with the crack dealer ??!! ‘I’ll pay you with a Husky….”

May 16, 2019 at 9:43 am
Load More Comments