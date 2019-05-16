Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dems start marathon session reading Mueller report aloud
by Laurie Kellman, The Associated Press
Posted May 16, 2019 12:38 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Live, from a tiny parlour in the Capitol, House Democrats are reading aloud nearly 400 pages of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.
The marathon is likely to stretch into the wee hours of Friday. The duty will be split among more than two dozen lawmakers.
Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania said “The American people need to hear from the report itself,” adding, “summaries won’t do.”
Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump conspired with the Russians to tip the 2016 election. But he did not answer whether Trump obstructed justice.
The attempt to publicize Mueller’s report comes amid uncertainty about whether he will testify to Congress. Democrats have said they are hopeful Mueller will appear, but are willing to subpoena him if necessary.
Laurie Kellman, The Associated Press
