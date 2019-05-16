Listen to cottage country traffic reports

680 NEWS cottage country traffic reports are back!

The updates – heard every 10 minutes on the “nines” separate from our regular traffic reports.

LISTEN TO THE LATEST REPORT.

Schedule of reports

Thursdays before a long weekend, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Fridays, 11 a.m. -11 p.m.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., replaced by Mondays on the holidays: May 20 (Victoria Day), July 1 (Canada Day), August 5 (Civic Holiday), September 2 (Labour Day), October 14 (Thanksgiving Monday)

Regular in-town traffic reports will continue on the “ones” and the cottage country reports will air on the “nines.”

Listen: Latest cottage country traffic report