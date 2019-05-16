Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Colorado releases free app with maps of public land trails
by The Associated Press
Posted May 16, 2019 7:42 pm EDT
LOVELAND, Colo. — Colorado has a new free web and mobile application for hikers, mountain bikers and others who use the state’s public trails.
The Reporter-Herald reported Wednesday that the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife released the comprehensive statewide trail map application earlier this month.
The agencies say the Colorado Trail Explorer covers more than 39,000 miles of trails on federal, state, local and private lands with public access.
The app has information for hiking, mountain biking, equestrian riding and motorized recreation.
The app also provides offline maps for use in areas with no mobile coverage and users can record trips and field notes.
Work on the app began in 2016 as part of former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper’s Colorado the Beautiful initiative promoting the outdoors.
Information from: Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald, http://www.reporterherald.com/
The Associated Press
