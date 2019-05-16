Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
China formally arrests two detained Canadians in case linked to Huawei
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2019 7:37 am EDT
Michael Kovrig (left) and Michael Spavor, the two Canadians detained in China, are shown in these 2018 images taken from video. A powerful Republican senator and Trump ally says China is detaining two Canadians in harsh conditions and U.S. lawmakers won't rest until they are freed. Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, who chairs the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tells The Canadian Press that Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are being treated worse than Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP
BEIJING – China has formally arrested two Canadian citizens it’s been holding since December in an apparent effort to pressure Canada into releasing a Chinese telecom executive.
The move brings the two men, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, closer to trial on vaguely defined state security charges.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Thursday that Kovrig and Spavor have been arrested for allegedly stealing state secrets, but gave no other details.
Global Affairs Canada also confirmed the arrest, while reiterating Canada’s demand that the two men be released.
Kovrig is a former Canadian diplomat and expert at the International Crisis Group, and Spavor is a businessman with lengthy experience in North Korea.
Both were arrested on Dec. 10 after Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive with telecom giant Huawei, was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities who want her extradited to face fraud charges.