Cheap Trick, Sara Gilbert part of gala honouring Linda Perry
by The Associated Press
Posted May 16, 2019 9:03 am EDT
In this Jan. 23, 2019 photo, Linda Perry poses for a portrait at her studio in Los Angeles. A benefit gala honoring Linda Perry will include a performance by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick and appearances from Oscar-nominated actress Juliette Lewis and Perry's actress-wife, Sara Gilbert. "Linda Perry & Friends: A Night at the GRAMMY Museum" will take place June 29 in Los Angeles at The Novo at L.A. Live. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK — A benefit gala honouring Linda Perry will include a performance by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick and appearances from Oscar-nominated actress Juliette Lewis and Perry’s wife, Sara Gilbert.
“Linda Perry & Friends: A Night at the GRAMMY Museum” will take place June 29 in Los Angeles at The Novo at L.A. Live. Sharon Osbourne will also appear at the event, where singer Willa Amai will perform.
Perry is one of the most successful songwriters and producers in the music industry. She broke onto the scene in the early 1990s with the rock band 4 Non Blondes, and went on to craft hits for Christina Aguilera, Pink, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and more acts.
Proceeds from the gala will assist the GRAMMY Museum Foundation.