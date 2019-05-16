Cardi B tops BET noms, Nipsey Hussle up for 1

NEW YORK — Hip-hop star Cardi B is walking into the 2019 BET Awards as the most nominated act with seven, while late rapper Nipsey Hussle scored a posthumous nomination.

BET tells the Associated Press late Thursday that Cardi B’s nominations include two for the top prize — video of the year — with her hits “Money” and “Please Me,” with Bruno Mars. She is also competing for best female hip-hop artist, the viewer’s choice award and album of the year with her Grammy-winning album, “Invasion of Privacy.”

Hussle, who was shot to death on March 31, picked up a best male hip-hop artist nomination. His competition includes Drake, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and 21 Savage.

The BET Awards will take place June 23 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press