Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Board reveres clearing of officer in veteran detention
by The Associated Press
Posted May 16, 2019 9:10 am EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An appeals board has reversed a decision by western Michigan police to exonerate an officer accused by activists of racial profiling by notifying immigration officials about the arrest of a mentally ill Latino war veteran.
The Grand Rapids Civilian Appeal Board voted Wednesday after an internal affairs review found Capt. Curtis VanderKooi didn’t violate department policy. Grand Rapids’ city manager now will consider whether VanderKooi should receive additional sanctions.
The Grand Rapids Police Command Officers Association has said the union would fight attempts to further discipline VanderKooi.
Activists called for VanderKooi’s firing after Immigration and Customs Enforcement held Jilmar Ramos-Gomez for three days in December before releasing the Michigan-born man and U.S. citizen. VanderKooi told ICE about Ramos-Gomez’ November arrest at a hospital, referring to him as “loco,” or crazy.