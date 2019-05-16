Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Big Bang Theory' exits TV airwaves with emotional episode
by Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press
Posted May 16, 2019 10:25 pm EDT
This photo provided by CBS shows Melissa Rauch, from left, Simon Helberg, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar in a scene from the series finale of "The Big Bang Theory," Thursday, May 16, 2019, airing 8:30 - 9:00 p.m., ET/PT, on the CBS Television Network. (Michael Yarish/CBS via AP)
LOS ANGELES — “The Big Bang Theory” is over.
CBS aired the sitcom’s last two episodes “The Change Constant” then “The Stockholm Syndrome” in an hour-long finale Thursday evening. The comedy about the adventures of a group of lovable misfits left the airwaves with the most episodes for a multi-camera series ever with 279 episodes.
It edged past NBC’s “Cheers,” which aired for 11 seasons and 275 episodes.
“The Big Bang Theory” became a cult classic despite some who questioned the show’s chances of survival after it debuted in 2007. The series began about geeky physicist roommates portrayed by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki and expanded to include their friends, girlfriends and then wives.
The series leaves on a high as one of television’s most popular shows.
