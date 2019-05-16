Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
B-52 bomber removed from 'boneyard' to return to service
by The Associated Press
Posted May 16, 2019 2:06 pm EDT
TUCSON, Ariz. — A B-52H bomber built in the early 1960s and put into retirement in an U.S. Air Force “boneyard” in the Arizona desert over 10 years ago is returning to service.
A crew on Tuesday flew the plane nicknamed “Wise Guy” to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana from Tucson where it had been in a sprawling aircraft storage area at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
Officials said it was the bomber’s first flight since 2008 and only the second time that a B-52H has taken from the storage area and returned to service.
It took months of work to make the bomber airworthy again, and additional restoration work is required to put it back in service.
The bomber will replace one destroyed in a 2016 fire at a base in Guam.
The Associated Press
