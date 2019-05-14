Loading articles...

Stolen car crashes into pole near Ryerson

Last Updated May 14, 2019 at 5:56 am EDT

Police are searching for four people after a stolen vehicle crashed into a pole on Yonge Street near Ryerson University, May 14, 2019. CITYNEWS/Melanie Ng

Police are searching for four people after a stolen vehicle crashed into a pole in downtown Toronto.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle was heading westbound along Gould Street when it went through a construction site and crashed into a pole at Yonge Street.

Four people were seen running off – police say two ran north and two ran south.

No suspect descriptions are available.

