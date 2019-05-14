Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sri Lankan gov't minister: At least 1 Muslim killed in riots
by The Associated Press
Posted May 14, 2019 1:12 am EDT
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan Cabinet minister says a Muslim man was killed and dozens of shops and mosques were destroyed in communal violence in apparent retaliation to the Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 250 people.
Rauff Hakeem, a Cabinet minister and leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, said Tuesday that the man was hacked to death Monday in northwestern Sri Lanka when majority ethnic Sinhalese mobs attacked Muslim-owned shops and homes. A police curfew was imposed in the region.
Communal violence has also been reported in western Sri Lanka.
Muslims have been subjected to hate comments in social media since the April 21 suicide attacks on three churches and three hotels.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which were carried out by radicalized local Muslims.