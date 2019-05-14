Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Google opens German centre to improve data privacy
by The Associated Press
Posted May 14, 2019 5:52 am EDT
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during the keynote address of the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif., Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
LONDON — Google says it’s opening a privacy focused engineering centre in Munich, Germany, in its latest move to beef up its data protection credentials.
CEO Sundar Pichai said Tuesday that the Silicon Valley tech giant is expanding its operations in the southern German city and plans to double the number of privacy engineers there to more than 200 by the end of 2019.
Pichai said in a blog post that the new Google Safety Engineering Center will make Munich a global hub for the company’s “cross-product privacy engineering efforts.”
The company unveiled new privacy tools this month that people can use to gain more control over how they’re being tracked, part of a broader effort by big tech companies to counter increasing scrutiny of their data collection practices.
The Associated Press
