Baby boy found outside fire hall in Sutton

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews
Georgina Fire Station 1-6 in Sutton. Image credit: Google Maps

A newborn baby boy was found outside the fire hall in Sutton (Georgina Fire Station 1-6) at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

He appears to be healthy and is currently in hospital.

York police are still looking for the child’s parents.

