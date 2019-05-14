Amber Alert issued for child abduction

An Amber Alert has been issued for a child abduction.

Police say 3-year-old William Gooden is believed to have been abducted from Sudbury and was last seen on Monday on a bus to Toronto.

The suspect is 25-year-old Breana Gooden.

The little boy is described as three foot tall with a heavy build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants and a Montreal Canadiens hat.

Breana Gooden is described as five foot six inches in height, 150 pounds and her hair was in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black tights, a gold skirt,and pink white shoes. Police say she has a tattoo of a lion on her left forearm.

Police are asking anyone who sees the two to call 9-1-1.

ONTARIO AMBER ALERT IN EFFECT pic.twitter.com/It9RqarOgP — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) May 14, 2019

More to come