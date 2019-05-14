Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alabama Senate heads toward vote on abortion ban measure
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers are headed toward a vote on a proposal to outlaw most abortions that has splintered Republicans over its lack of an exception for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.
The GOP-dominated Alabama Senate is expected to vote Tuesday evening on the bill that would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony.
The bill overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives 74-3, but some GOP state senators have expressed discomfort that the bill doesn’t include an exception for rape.
Others say they oppose exceptions because their goal is to create a court case to challenge the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
The legislation comes after four states have approved abortion bans once a fetal heartbeat can be detected
Kim Chandler, The Associated Press
Or
{* loginWidget *}