Uber gets hit again; shares below $40
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 8:34 am EDT
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, third from left, attends the opening bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange, as his company makes its initial public offering, Friday, May 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
NEW YORK — Uber shares are down 7% and trading below $40 before the opening bell.
Monday will be the ride-hailing company’s first full day of trading after its rough initial public offering Friday when it offered shares for $45 each.
It’s rare to see shares in a tech company hit so hard on going public. Over the past five years, just 10% of similar companies finished their first day of trading below their IPO price, said Matt Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital, a manager of IPO focused funds.
Uber’s revenue last year surged 42% to $11.3 billion, but the company admits it could be years before it turns a profit.
Uber closed Friday at $41.57 and shares in Lyft fell about 7%.
The Associated Press
