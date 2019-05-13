TTC's upgraded signal system now extends to St Patrick Station

A new-and-improved signal system is now up and running on a big portion of the Line 1 subway.

It’s the latest effort to speed up the trip to work and school.

TTC crews worked for nine months to install over 100,000 feet of cable and 500 track-side components in order to finish up the automatic train control system between Dupont and St. Patrick stations.

The new system is now in place all the way up to Vaughan Metropolitan Centre.

The TTC says this brings the subway another step closer to increased capacity and crowding relief.

It’s also hoped there will be fewer delays related to signal issues going forward.

Portions of the TTC’s signalling system date back to the 1950’s when the subway was first opened. Updating the signal system was a top priority for transit under former TTC CEO Andy Byford’s reign.

The automatic train control system increases the safety of subway as well as improving travel times and lowering operating costs.

Last month, a report brought to the TTC board put the system-wide upgrade project at three years behind schedule, and nearly $100-million over budget.

The rest of the network likely won’t be fully automated, until 2022.

This week trains will not be running after 11 p.m. on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Eglinton stations for signal upgrades.

The early closures will last through Thursday night.

Regular service will be up and running by 6 each morning.