Toronto Public Health investigates 2 confirmed cases of measles

Toronto Public Health says its investigating two lab-confirmed cases of measles that are travel related.

The agency says the public may have been exposed to the to the virus on May 5, at Remely’s Restaurant on Sheppard Avenue East, Pearson Airport Terminal 1 and Air Canada flight AC-848, which travelled from Pearson to London’s Heathrow Airport.

As well, on May 8, the public may have been exposed to measles at the Toronto Zoo, Pearson Airport Terminal 1 and Air Canada flight AC-849, which traveled from London’s Heathrow Airport to Pearson.

Both confirmed cases were in adults.

“There has been an increase in global measles cases and this affects what we are seeing locally,” Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement.

“We are therefore reminding people to check their measles vaccination history, especially before any international travel. Some adults born after 1970 may have only received one dose of measles containing vaccine and may therefore be more susceptible to measles when traveling to areas experiencing higher rates of measles. We encourage people to speak with their health care provider about measles before travelling to affected areas and if you have any concerns about a possible recent exposure to measles for you, or a member of your family.”

Below are the exact times and dates of possible exposure:

May 5

Remely’s Restaurant, 4830 Sheppard Ave. E., between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Air Canada flight AC848, departed Toronto at 8:40 p.m. and arrived in London Heathrow airport, United Kingdom at 8:35 a.m. on May 6

May 8