The Latest: 10 hospitalized in floatplanes mishap in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on floatplanes down in Alaska (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

At least 10 people have been hospitalized after two floatplanes went down in the water near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

A spokeswoman for PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center says one patient is in critical condition, three are in good condition and the others are in fair condition.

Spokeswoman Mischa Chernick had no other information on other passengers and referred questions to the Alaska State Troopers.

The Coast Guard said it’s not known what caused the planes to go down or if they crashed into each other.

There were 11 people on one plane, and Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios says the 10 injured were from that plane. He says the 11th person is missing from that plane.

The other plane had five people aboard, and he says they are unaccounted for.

3 p.m.

The Coast Guard says six people are unaccounted for after two floatplanes went down in the water in southeast Alaska.

Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios says one of the planes carried 11 people and the other plane carried five. Authorities say 10 of the people were accounted for.

The fate of the other six people wasn’t immediately known.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported injured passengers were being taken to a nearby lodge, where the local emergency medical services department was staging. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Rios says it’s not immediately clear if the planes crashed or had anything to do with each other going down Monday.

Weather conditions included high overcast skies with 9 mph (14 kph) southeast winds.

The Associated Press