Terry Gou moves closer to run for Taiwan president

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Consumer electronics magnate Terry Gou is stepping closer to running for president of Taiwan.

Gou excluded himself Monday as the opposition Nationalist Party’s candidate for vice-president. Gou is chairman of Foxconn, the world’s largest contract assembler of electronic consumer goods such as Apple’s iPhones.

Gou would bring a strongly pro-business and China-friendly platform to what is expected to be a crowded field for next year’s election.

The Foxconn Technology chairman, who ranks among Taiwan’s richest people with a fortune estimated by Forbes at $7.8 billion, says the Nationalists should seek their candidate through debates.

Incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen has been hampered by low public approval ratings and a diplomatic embargo imposed by China, which claims the island as its own territory.

The Associated Press