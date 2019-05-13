Sudanese protesters renew talks with army after over a week

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudanese protesters who drove President Omar al-Bashir from power last month are resuming negotiations with the ruling military council in renewed efforts to find common ground on forming a transitional government.

Shams al-Deen al-Kabashi, a spokesman for the military council, says Monday’s meeting — the first in over a week — is being held “in a more optimistic atmosphere.”

The protesters are represented by the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a coalition of opposition groups.

The two sides are divided over what role the military, dominated by al-Bashir appointees, should play in the transitional period. The protesters demand a full transfer of power to a civilian government during this time.

The military seeks a two-year transitional period during which army generals would retain most of the power.

The Associated Press