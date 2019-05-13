Police find man in Brampton suspicious incident, determine no alleged abduction attempt

Peel police have found the owner of a vehicle believed to be involved in an alleged abduction attempt in Brampton and determined there was no attempt.

It was originally reported that around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Chipwood Crescent and Archdekin Drive in Brampton, two 10-year-old girls were walking to school.

Police said a man pulled up next to them and tried to call girls over to the vehicle. The girls ran from the location and reported the incident.

Officers were able to identify the vehicle and the occupants and conducted a thorough investigation.

No criminal charged will be laid.