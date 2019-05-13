Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Perdue barbecues to sell Japanese on buying more US beef
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 3:49 am EDT
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks in Tokyo Monday, May 13, 2019. Perdue expressed hopes U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might reach an agreement on a bilateral trade deal during Trump's visit to Tokyo later this month, while acknowledging it might take more time. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)
TOKYO — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has picked up his barbeque tongs to convey his message to Japan: Buy more American beef.
Perdue said Monday that as a top consumer of U.S. beef, Japan should treat the U.S. fairly. He said he hoped President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will strike a trade deal during his boss’s visit to Japan later this month.
Japan’s limits on imports of meat and other farm products have been a recurring issue in years’ long trade talks with the U.S.
The Trump administration worries that Japan will buy more from other nations that have signed trade deals with Japan in recent years, such as Australia and Europe.
Japan, a country of 126 million, is the fourth largest market for U.S. agricultural products.