Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

CALGARY — Onex Corp. has signed a friendly deal to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd. in a deal it valued at $5 billion, including assumed debt.

Under the agreement, Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company.

WestJet shares closed at $18.52 on Friday.

More coming.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ONEX, TSX:WJA)

The Canadian Press