Onex Corp. to buy WestJet for $5B, including debt

Onex Corp. has signed a friendly deal to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd. in a deal it valued at $5 billion, including assumed debt.
Under the agreement, Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company.
WestJet shares closed at $18.52 on Friday.
The deal comes after Onex approached the airline in March.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including court, regulatory and shareholder approvals.
It is expected to close in the latter part of 2019 or early 2020.
More consolidation of business in Canada. More and more Canadian have less choice in who they do business with. Onex owns Cineplex, Celestica..etc
What’s the best way to make $100 million? Buy an airline for $5billion.