Mexico's Pemex gets refinancing worth $8 billion
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 11:39 am EDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s heavily indebted state-owned oil company has won about $8 billion in refinancing and extended lines of credit from three private banks.
Petroleos Mexicanos needed the refinancing to handle a debt that currently totals over $100 billion.
Experts believe the company known as Pemex is technically insolvent, but its debt is backed by the Mexican government. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has promised to rescue the firm.
Japan’s Mizuho, Britain’s HSBC, and the U.S. bank JP Morgan committed Monday to refinancing $2.5 billion in debt and extending revolving credit lines worth $5.5 billion.
The government also announced it will lower Pemex’s tax and transfer payments by about $1.5 billion, which it hopes will the company to invest in exploration and production.
The Associated Press
