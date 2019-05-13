Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man and 2 pets die in Alaska fire that destroyed motor home
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 12:06 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A man and two pets have died in an early morning fire in Alaska that destroyed a motor home.
The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that firefighters found the man and two animals dead inside the motor home in Anchorage.
The Anchorage Fire Department responded to 911 reports of the fire at 1:16 a.m. Sunday.
The victim was not immediately identified and his body was sent to the State Medical Examiner Office.
Officials could not say what type of animals died.
A fire official said Sunday that investigators were still trying to determine the fire’s cause, but it “does not appear suspicious.”
Officials say that at its peak, 12 area firefighting units worked to put out the blaze.
The motor home was parked at Rally Automotive Repair in South Anchorage.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com
The Associated Press
