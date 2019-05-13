Iran: Suspect sentenced to 10 years for spying for Britain

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’ judiciary says an Iranian national has been sentenced to 10 years on charges of spying for Britain.

Monday’s report by the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the spokesman of the judiciary, Gholamhossein Esmaili, as saying the suspect worked for the British Council and co-operated with Britain’s intelligence.

Esmaili did not identify the suspect by name or gender. He said the suspect was sentenced after “clearly confessing to assignments with the British intelligence.”

A British-Iranian woman held in Tehran, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the “soft toppling” of Iran’s government while travelling with her young daughter.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the charity arm of Thomson Reuters, was arrested in April 2016. Her sentence has been widely criticized.

Iran does not recognize dual nationality.

The Associated Press