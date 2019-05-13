Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iran: Suspect sentenced to 10 years for spying for Britain
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 4:57 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’ judiciary says an Iranian national has been sentenced to 10 years on charges of spying for Britain.
Monday’s report by the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the spokesman of the judiciary, Gholamhossein Esmaili, as saying the suspect worked for the British Council and co-operated with Britain’s intelligence.
Esmaili did not identify the suspect by name or gender. He said the suspect was sentenced after “clearly confessing to assignments with the British intelligence.”
A British-Iranian woman held in Tehran, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the “soft toppling” of Iran’s government while travelling with her young daughter.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the charity arm of Thomson Reuters, was arrested in April 2016. Her sentence has been widely criticized.