Injured snowboarder, climbing partner rescued off Denali
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 7:02 pm EDT
TALKEETNA, Alaska — An injured snowboarder and a climbing partner were rescued off North America’s tallest mountain four days after the climber was injured in a snowboarding accident.
Denali National Park’s helicopter pilot and rangers conducted the airlift of the two climbers Sunday off the mountain about 180 miles north of Anchorage.
The climber was injured in a snowboard fall while descending Windy Corner. They used a satellite phone to alert authorities and then waited out a storm and high winds at the 13,500 feet.
The ranger patrol and a nurse were able to climb to the pair Saturday to conduct a medical assessment and fortify them with more supplies until they could be rescued.
Weather cleared on Sunday, and the park’s high-altitude helicopter was used in the rescue of the two.
The Associated Press
