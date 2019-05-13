Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Family sues Indiana pediatrician accused of sexual abuse
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 8:41 am EDT
LEBANON, Ind. — The family of a 12-year-old boy who alleges he was sexually abused by a central Indiana pediatrician has filed a civil lawsuit.
The Indianapolis Star reports the child’s parents, identified in court records as Jane Doe and John Doe, are seeking damages from 41-year-old Dr. Jonathon Cavins of Jamestown.
Cavins’ attorney in the civil case isn’t commenting on the lawsuit, due to pending litigation. Cavins is awaiting trial and now faces accusations from five accusers.
Cavins is charged with child molestation involving a 12-year-old boy and sexual misconduct with a minor involving two other teenage boys. The 12-year-old came forward in February, accusing Cavins of fondling him. In April, a judge approved a motion from prosecutors to add two additional counts of child seduction.
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com