Ex-Brazil leader shifts detention sites in corruption case
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 5:32 pm EDT
Former Brazilian President Michel Temer, center, leaves his residence inside a federal police vehicle as he turns himself in for arrest on corruption charges as part of a sprawling graft probe in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, May 9, 2019, a day after a judge ruled he should await trial in jail. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
RIO DE JANEIRO — Former Brazilian President Michel Temer has been transferred to a new police station in Sao Paulo for detention while he is investigated in several corruption cases.
Temer was moved to the shock police command Monday, days after he was ordered back to jail during the investigation.
He is being investigated for allegedly receiving bribes from a construction company in exchange for government contracts. He denies any wrongdoing.
The Brazilian Superior Court of Justice is expected to rule Tuesday on a petition by Temer’s lawyer asking that he be freed while he awaits trial. Temer left office Jan. 1 and was arrested in March before being released a few days later.
If the petition for release is denied, Temer’s lawyer says he will appeal to the Supreme Court.