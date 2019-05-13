Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
EU fines AB Inbev for restricting cross-border beer sales
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 6:24 am EDT
BRUSSELS — European Union anti-trust regulators are fining AB Inbev, the world’s biggest brewer, more than 200 million euros ($225 million) for abusing its dominant position in the Belgian beer market.
The EU’s executive commission said Monday that the Belgium-based brewer is selling its popular Jupiler brand at lower prices to supermarkets and wholesalers in the neighbouring Netherlands.
The commission, which polices anti-trust issues, says AB Inbev is trying to keep prices high in Belgium by stopping those Dutch outlets from exporting Jupiler back across the border more cheaply.
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says “attempts by dominant companies to carve up (Europe’s) single market to maintain high prices are illegal.”
She says Belgian consumers have been paying more for Jupiler “because of AB Inbev’s deliberate strategy to restrict cross border sales.”