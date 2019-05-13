Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ensign Energy Services posts Q1 beat as it digests Trinidad acquisition
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2019 11:31 am EDT
The Ensign Energy Services Inc. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Drilling firm Ensign Energy Services Inc. is reporting a 72 per cent increase in revenue in the first full quarter since buying rival Trinidad Drilling Ltd. late last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ensign Energy Services Inc. *MANDATORY CREDIT*
CALGARY — Drilling firm Ensign Energy Services Inc. is reporting a 72 per cent increase in revenue in its first full quarter since buying Trinidad Drilling Ltd. late last year.
The Calgary-based company says revenue came to $445 million in the first three months of 2019, up from $258 million in the same period a year earlier, mainly due to its winning the battle for Trinidad over larger rival Precision Drilling Corp.
Ensign lost $22.3 million or 14 cents per share in the quarter, down from a loss of $26.7 million or 17 cents the year before.
Analyst on averaged expected a loss of 31 cents, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Trinidad’s U.S. oilfield operations were seen as the biggest attraction for its suitors. Ensign says the companies’ combined U.S. operations in the first quarter accounted for $274 million or 61 per cent of its revenue.
Its Canadian arm contributed just 24 per cent of revenue and its 56 per cent increase in operating days compared with the year-earlier period was dwarfed by activity in the U.S. which more than doubled.
The Canadian Press
