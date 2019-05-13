Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
What does an election look like when local news is dying?
by Rogers Media
Posted May 13, 2019 5:22 am EDT
Last Updated May 13, 2019 at 5:24 am EDT
This will likely be Canada’s least-covered federal election in history, at least on a local level. The race to be Prime Minister will receive no shortage of analysis, but in the midst of vanishing local news outlets, what happens to the other 338 other races?
What kind of coverage can local news outlets afford to take on this fall? And when they run out of reporters, or money, what stories are the first to go? What replaces them? What options do voters have for in-depth local analysis? And, of course, how will savvy political campaigns take advantage of the situation?
GUEST: April Lindgren, head of the Local News Research Project, professor of journalism at Ryerson University
http://radio.pmd.rogersdigitalmedia.com/podcasts/thebigstory/tbs_05132019.mp3
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
iTunes or Google Play.
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
