Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Companies await China retaliation; weaker growth expected
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 1:58 am EDT
BEIJING — Companies are waiting to see how China will retaliate for President Donald Trump’s latest tariff hikes on Chinese imports while economists warned the escalating dispute could slow growth.
Chinese officials gave no indication Monday what steps they might take after threatening “necessary countermeasures” for Trump’s penalties on $200 billion of Chinese goods, imposed Friday.
Trade talks wrapped up later Friday in Washington without an agreement.
Jake Parker, the vice-president of the U.S.-China Business Council, an industry group, said officials appeared to be studying the potential impact on China’s economy before deciding how to respond.
Morgan Stanley economists said the tariff hike could trim China’s annual economic growth by 0.5 percentage points. They said that impact could grow if uncertainty prompts companies to cut jobs or postpone investment.