Argentine politicians mourn lawmaker killed by gunmen
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 2:25 pm EDT
Journalists stand outside Congress where a wake for late lawmaker Hector Olivares is being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 13, 2019. Olivares died three days after being seriously wounded in a May 9 gun attack that also killed a provincial official. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine President Mauricio Macri and politicians across the political spectrum have gathered at a wake for a lawmaker who was killed in what has been described as a “mafia-style” attack.
Macri and politicians from rival parties put their differences behind to attend Monday’s wake at the lower house of Congress in Buenos Aires.
Legislator Héctor Olivares died Sunday, three days after being seriously wounded in the gun attack that also killed a provincial official.
Macri decreed a 48-hour period of national mourning.
Officials say two gunmen in a parked car shot Olivares and Miguel Marcelo Yadón near the congress building.
At least six people have been detained in the attack.